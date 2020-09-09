Hotel in Legazpi City to be used as COVID-19 isolation facility





LEGAZPI CITY – Legazpi City will be opening another community isolation center to accommodate asymptomatic and mild Covid-19 cases.“The DOH Center for Health Development Bicol has already issued a certification to use theas an additional isolation center in order to accommodate the asymptomatic and mild Covid-19 cases in this city,” Legazpi City Mayor Noel Rosal said.The two-storey Jennifer’s Kababayan Hotel can accommodate 50-60 patients.Rosal said that an Information, Education and Communication Meeting has been conducted, wherein DOH officials explained the safety measures and precautions to the members of the barangay council as part of the DOH requirement.The city chief stressed on the need for the new isolation facility to accommodate Covid patients since the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital (BRTTH) is only accepting moderate and severe Covid cases since it has reached its maximum capacity.“Jennifer’s Hotel is very important at this point to accommodate some Covid-19 patients considering the fact that the BRRTH is only accepting those Covid-19 patients with moderate and severe cases. They are not accepting asymptomatic and mild cases,” he said.Legazpi City has recently opened the Legazpi Pension House as isolation facility for 20-30 patients. Preparation is also underway for some hotels in the city to be used as added isolation facility.“We are using some hotels here in Legazpi City in preparation for possible increase of Covid-19 cases in the community. However, presently we have 44 individual room facilities inside the Ibalong Centrum for Recreation (ICR),” Rosal said.“We are also constructing another additional isolation rooms to increase the number in preparation for the LSIs coming from Metro Manila and other parts of the country entering Legazpi City,” Rosal added.Legazpi City has likewise implemented a color coding matrix to identify risk levels of barangays and the action needed to contain and prevent further infection and transmission. (By Sally Atento-Altea/PIA)