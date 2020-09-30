GOOD VIBES | Bicolano student, lolo, lola, share heartwarming music session

Rocio reached out to Bicol Standard to share the video to fellow Bicolanos, whom he thought might be needing some good cheer during the pandemic.



"Badi po makatabang ini na video para po mapagayon ang mood san mga tawo during niyan na Pandemic," he said.



Rocio, who has been making videos of various song covers on his YouTube channel, said it had long been his dream to share a music session with Lola Vilma Gutlay Espinola Lolo Cesar Obsum Espinola.



During the lockdown, he finally had the opportunity to record the video, as he stayed in their residence.



Several media companies, both here and abroad, have taken note of his heartwarming video, which has been shared some 32,000 times.