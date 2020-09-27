Over 100 tourism sites in Bicol now open to domestic travelers

File photo from Exciting Bicol Facebook page

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- Domestic travel restrictions to over a hundred tourism sites in the region have been lifted, according to Department of Tourism Officer-in-Charge Fe Buela.





These include at least 16 farm sites, which highlight agricultural products, research developments, farm exhibits, and farmers' training.





The now open farm sites in Camarines Sur include:

Hibiscus Trekker’s Camp in Tigaon Inarihan Farm Resort in Naga City LRV-Agri Science Far in Calabanga MikeLiz Integrated Farm also in Calabanga Sonrisa Farm in Magarao, AO Techno Science Park @ OADP at the Central Bicol State University of Agriculture in Pili

In Camarines Norte: JSMS Organic Farm and Agribusiness, Jose Panganiban

In Albay: Aguas Farm in Sto. Domingo Albay Farmer’s Bounty Village, Camalig Elmiro De Shei Integrated Farm, Camalig Solong Eco Park and Tours, Camalig and Villa Miranda Farm and Resorts in Libon.

In Sorsogon: Balay Buhay sa Uma Bee Farm, Bulusan Barcelona Agrihope Tourism Farm, Barcelona.

In Masbate: Casa Eduardo Agri-farm Resort in Claveria Uma Koinonia, Masbate City



