Over 100 tourism sites in Bicol now open to domestic travelers
File photo from Exciting Bicol Facebook page
NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- Domestic travel restrictions to over a hundred tourism sites in the region have been lifted, according to Department of Tourism Officer-in-Charge Fe Buela.
These include at least 16 farm sites, which highlight agricultural products, research developments, farm exhibits, and farmers' training.
The now open farm sites in Camarines Sur include:
Hibiscus Trekker’s Camp in Tigaon
Inarihan Farm Resort in Naga City
LRV-Agri Science Far in Calabanga
MikeLiz Integrated Farm also in Calabanga
Sonrisa Farm in Magarao, AO Techno Science Park @ OADP at the Central Bicol State University of Agriculture in Pili
In Camarines Norte:
JSMS Organic Farm and Agribusiness, Jose Panganiban
In Albay:
Aguas Farm in Sto. Domingo
Albay Farmer’s Bounty Village, Camalig
Elmiro De Shei Integrated Farm, Camalig
Solong Eco Park and Tours, Camalig
and Villa Miranda Farm and Resorts in Libon.
In Sorsogon:
Balay Buhay sa Uma Bee Farm, Bulusan
Barcelona Agrihope Tourism Farm, Barcelona.
In Masbate:
Casa Eduardo Agri-farm Resort in Claveria
Uma Koinonia, Masbate City
Meanwhile, several beach resorts, natural tourism areas such as mountains and waterfalls, cultural and historical sites, were also opened.
Buela, however, reiterated that minimum health requirements such as the wearing of face masks and face shields, hand washing, and social distancing, will still be strictly enforced.
Also required are online booking three days before the date of expected arrival, along with the presentation of a travel pass, medical certificate, and swab test result.
Meanwhile, she explained that funding worth Php10-billion has been earmarked by the DOT to finance various recovery programs.