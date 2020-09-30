Cam Sur, Albay, Masbate among priority provinces in national ID pre-registration

MANILA (Bicol Standard)-- The provinces of Camarines Sur, Albay, and Masbate are among the 32 priority provinces in the country for the pre-registration for the National ID system.





Pre-registration will start on the first week of October.





DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said these provinces were selected because of their low active COVID-19 case counts, making the initiative safe for both the public and the personnel of the Philippine Statistics Authority.





Pre-registration involves collecting information on social demographics from heads of families, Malaya explained. Biometrics such as fingerprints or iris scans will not be taken at this phase.





President Rodrigo Duterte approved the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys Act), or Republic Act No. 11055, in August 2018.





The law intends to promote seamless delivery of service, improve the efficiency, transparency, and targeted delivery of public and social services, enhance administrative governmance, reduce corruption, avert fraudulent transactions, and promote ease of doing business.





Data stored under the PhilSys shall be limited to following: full name, sex, date of birth, place of birth, blood type, address, citizenship, and biometrics information including a front-facing photograph, full set of fingerprints, and iris scan.