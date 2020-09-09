Bicol International Airport seen to be operational by May 2021 -- Regional Development Council

LEGAZPI CITY -- Mayor Noel Rosal, who chairs the Regional Development Council, is hopeful that the Bicol International Airport will be operational by May 2021.





"Originally the schedule of the opening of the airport was December this year," he said.





"Unfortunately, the civil works of the project was affected due to the various level of community quarantine being implemented by the government in connection to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic," he explained.





Rosal added that he expects the opening of the Bicol International Airport to give a boost to the tourism industry by providing employment and livelihood opportunities to Bicolanos.





In July 2020, Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Arthur Tugade announced that round-the-clock construction work would be implemented to expedite the project.