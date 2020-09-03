Bicol records 742 coronavirus recoveries





LEGAZPI CITY – The Department of Health-Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) regional office for Bicol has recorded a total of 742 recoveries from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) with the addition of 30 on Wednesday.“A total of 1,393 confirmed cases were recorded in Bicol, 606 active cases; 742 recoveries and 45 deaths," said Dr. Ernie Vera, DOH-CHD 6, chief, in a statement.Of the 606 active cases in the region, 62.88 percent are asymptomatic, 27.72 percent having mild to moderate symptoms, and 3.54 percent have severe symptoms.The 30 new cases are in Camarines Sur, 18; Albay, 7; Sorsogon, 3; and Catanduanes with 2.Vera said the fight against Covid-19 rests primarily in each individual action."Everyone should take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and others from contracting the virus," he added.Meanwhile, SM Foundation donated one unit of ventilator to the Bicol Regional Teaching and Training Hospital (BRTTH) as part of its Covid-19 response.Claire Hariri, SM Legazpi City spokesperson, in a text message said the apparatus will be used for the treatment of patients in the region.Recently, the foundation also donated disposable coats to the Police Regional Office 5 and city government of Legazpi. (By Connie Calipay, PNA)