Bicol-based Salingoy Art Group goes online for ‘pintaFRANCIA sa Pandemya’

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) – Bicol-based visual artists Salingoy Art Group takes its annual September fiesta exhibit online with “pintaFRANCIA sa Pandemya.”







Through the website, Salingoy Art Group intends to continue enriching Bicol culture through visual arts and other art forms.



Participating in “pintaFRANCIA sa Pandemya” are Marcial Abay, Jr., Hermel Alejandre, Geraldvic Badong, Jr., Warren Balane, Melissa Basmayor, Maria Nessa Buena, Grace de Luna, Dario Buan Encinas, Marizeal Joy Cata, Jao Deauna, Roderick Imperio, Junie Linsoco, Gemmalyn Vela Padilla, Nitoy Peñera, Rommel Perez, Pancho Piano, Jerome Sta. Maria, Brian Oliver Ramos, Rey Regalario, Alma Satur Tadle, and Lea Uvas.



View the exhibition



About Salingoy Art Group



Formed on March 2, 2011 by its President, Pancho Piano, Salingoy Art Group is an independent non-profit organization of individuals who believe in the power of art and expression in contributing to community growth, development, and wellbeing.



It is named after the Bicol word that translates to “looking back” – a nod to how the members use their Bikolnon roots as impetus for realizing their creative potentials to the fullest.

Featuring original artworks by 21 participating artists, the works are a collective rumination on how art helps with healing during the ongoing global health crisis.The show takes place during the month of the feast of Our Lady of Peñafrancia, Patroness of the Bicol region, and a continuing inspiration for the Salingoy artists.With the virtual exhibition format—a first for Salingoy Art Group—the artists aim to reach a wide audience of artephiles and connoisseurs not only in Naga City but also in other parts of the nation and the world.The exhibition also marks the debut of the official website of Salingoy Art Group, which henceforth will be its online space for future art shows and a guide for the Bicol visual arts scene.