Barcelona Church unveiled after restoration

SORSOGON CITY (Bicol Standard) -- The 146-year-old St. Joseph Parish Church, also known as Barcelona Church, was revealed recently after it underwent restoration under the guidance of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP).





In the unveiling and official turn-over ceremony, Gov. Chiz Escudero stressed that the town's and the people's history should be made known, apart from its historic infrastructure, as all these comprise Barcelona's history and culture.





Meantime, Most Rev. Bishop Jose Allan Dialogo, St. Joseph Parish Priest Rev. Father Vernon Zulueta, and the Local Government Unit of Barcelona under the leadership of Mayor Cynthia Falcotelo-Fortes said that they will exert joint efforts to maintain the historical structure.





The Barcelona Church, which has a neo-classical style, was built in 1847. It was transferred to the Diocese of Sorsogon after forming part of the Diocese of Nueva Caceres.