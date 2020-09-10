ACE Hardware celebrates frontline heroes





ACE Hardware celebrates today’s new frontline heroes with a special sale now ongoing until September 30. This will give shoppers spending more time at home a chance to clean, organize, and redecorate their surroundings, as well as grow their urban gardens.









What’s in-store and on-line? Up to 50% off savings and an extra 10% off discount on all items (except chemicals and batteries) for a minimum single-receipt purchase of P2000. You can avail double points on all ACE branded items using Ace Rewards Card when shop.





There are Black and Decker Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaners to help you clean up your home thoroughly through the use of the HEPA filter that removes airborne, smart shelves to keep your stuff organized, and high quality gardening tools like the ACE Hedge Shear and Floral Trimmer to maintain the beauty of your garden.





Shop smart in all ACE stores nationwide. You can also avail these thru ACE Hardware's Call & Collect service or shop online at www.acehardware.ph, ShopSM, Lazada or Shopee. For more details, you may also want to like our official Facebook page at facebook.com/acehardwarephilippines or follow our official Instagram account, @acehardware_ph.