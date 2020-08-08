Telcos in Naga to be 'grilled' in SP session -- Councilor Albeus

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- Telecommunication companies operating in Naga City will be asked to explain in the Sangguniang Panlungsod session on Tuesday about reports of frequent intermittent or no connection, City Councilor Dr. Jess Albeus said.





In his words, the service providers, including Converge ICT Solutions, Inc., will be "grilled" during said session.





At present, the SP is accepting complaints on the services of telcos at its email, sp@naga.gov.ph, according to Albeus.





Said complaints should be addressed to the Committee on Public Utilities, he added.





Previously, netizens in this city have been taking to social media to complain about the service of telcos in Naga City, especially when many are dependent on the Internet for remote learning or work.