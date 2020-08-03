TEACHER CORNER | Grijalvo Elementary Industrial Arts Corner

by LUNINGNING P. CAPAYAS

Grijalvo Elementary School

San Fernando District

Division of Camarines Sur

Industrial Arts is for make only. But now in our District female teacher and male teachers are equal in different ways and knowledge, and since Mrs. Ruby T. Pardiñas our District graduate from a school that knows of all crafts, wood working, electrical wiring, book binding, etc. etc. She accepted the challenge given to her by our Public School District Supervisor Dr. Amancio V. Doblon to become our District Industrial Arts Coordinator.





Only roses, among the thorn, every time there is gathering and competition in EPP Industrial Arts. She is trying to win a contest or be more successful than others, she is having a strong desire to win or be the best or better than others of the same kind.





Mrs. Ruby T. Pardiñas is a Grade V adviser in Grijalvo Elementary School. A gorgeous and beautiful one that you can’t imagine on her looks that she can handle a handsaw to cut wood To make a handy crafts.





Mrs. Cyrene V. Doblon our School principal as well as her co-teacher proud of having her in our school that she bring our school name and District as winner as 1st place in 2nd Congressional Entries in Industrial Arts Corner Last January 31, 2020.





A boodle fight is held at the Grijalvo Elementary Industrial Arts Corner.





The Division Evaluators team came back on February 3, 2020 to evaluate again the Industrial Arts Corner of Mrs. Ruby T. Pardiñas, and luckily the division team evaluators declared her corner as the best Industrial Arts Corner and best Industrial Arts Classroom. The evaluator team are the following PSDS's of different District. Leaded by our PSDS Dr. Amancio V. Doblon of San Fernando District. Mr. Carlos P. Fajardo, PSDS of Sipocot South, Mr. Joselito P. Moldez PSDS of Magarao, Mr. Albino Moriño PSDS of Calabanga, Mr. Gil Agravante PSDS of Tinambac, Mr. Alex Arojado PSDS of Caramoan, Mr. Sergio Vicente Lanzuela PSDS of Bula, Mr. Salvador Cañizo principal of Pasacao District.