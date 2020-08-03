TEACHER CORNER | The Buklathon: A Reading Center in Community

Buklathon means Buklat-Aklat-Muklat and Marathon. It is a program of Alternative Learning System (ALS) with the support of our Mayor in San Fernando Camarines Sur, Mayor Fermin M. Mabulo to establish a Buklathon Reading Center in 22 Barangay of San Fernando Camaraines Sur.





Its objectives are to inculcate the love for reading to the pupils/students and out of school learners and to eventually become good readers and leaders in their respective communities.





Out of 22 Barangay in San Fernando only Brgy. Grijalvo established a shed house to become a Reading Center in the Community.





Our Buklathon Reading Center conducted reading session and feeding every Saturday and Sunday.





The community helped cooking Macaroni Soup, Goto or Champorado and feed the children who attended reading session.





Mrs. Luningning P. Capayas the Focal Person of Buklathon Reading Center voluntereed to teach corrective reading during Saturday and Sunday.

Last November 27, 2019 in celebration of National Reading Month, our Buklathon Reading Center conduct the Buklathon Caravan and its 2nd culminating activities with the theme of “Mag-basa’t-Umunlad”.

Our Guest was USEC Diosdado M. San Antonio who inspire our children and community to love for reading.









USEC Diosdado M. San Antonio







Mayor Fermin M. Mabulo and his daughter Louise DG. Mabulo, The 2019 UN Young Champion of the Earth Awardee was our guest reading coach in “Si Louise Ang Aking Paraoma” and “Isang Milyon Agad” and launch her big books.