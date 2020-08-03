TEACHER CORNER | The Buklathon: A Reading Center in Community
By Luningning P. Capayas
Teacher III
Focal Person and Implementer of Buklathon
Grijalvo Elementary School
San Fernando District
San Fernando Camarines Sur
Buklathon means Buklat-Aklat-Muklat and Marathon. It is a program of Alternative Learning System (ALS) with the support of our Mayor in San Fernando Camarines Sur, Mayor Fermin M. Mabulo to establish a Buklathon Reading Center in 22 Barangay of San Fernando Camaraines Sur.
Its objectives are to inculcate the love for reading to the pupils/students and out of school learners and to eventually become good readers and leaders in their respective communities.
Out of 22 Barangay in San Fernando only Brgy. Grijalvo established a shed house to become a Reading Center in the Community.
Our Buklathon Reading Center conducted reading session and feeding every Saturday and Sunday.
The community helped cooking Macaroni Soup, Goto or Champorado and feed the children who attended reading session.
Mrs. Luningning P. Capayas the Focal Person of Buklathon Reading Center voluntereed to teach corrective reading during Saturday and Sunday.
Last November 27, 2019 in celebration of National Reading Month, our Buklathon Reading Center conduct the Buklathon Caravan and its 2nd culminating activities with the theme of “Mag-basa’t-Umunlad”.
Our Guest was USEC Diosdado M. San Antonio who inspire our children and community to love for reading.
|USEC Diosdado M. San Antonio
Mayor Fermin M. Mabulo and his daughter Louise DG. Mabulo, The 2019 UN Young Champion of the Earth Awardee was our guest reading coach in “Si Louise Ang Aking Paraoma” and “Isang Milyon Agad” and launch her big books.
The President of the Rotary club Naga, Rtn Dennis Caramoan turned over the Adarna Books to our Reading Center as well as in our School Grijalvo Elementary.
Our Culminating Activity was also attended by all school heads and Principal of San Fernando District headed by our Public School District Supervisor Dr. Amancio V. Doblon.
The highlight of our celebration was the Agape Boodle Fight lunch with our guest. The food was courtesy of Grijalvo Elementary School Faculty, Barangay Officials, Community, and our Mayor Fermin Mabulo who bring us Lechon.
The ABS-CBN TV Patrol Crew was invited for the Media Mileage of USEC Diosdado M. San Antonio visit and Louise DG. Mabulo launched her big books.
Our Principal Cyrene R. Doblon, interviewed about the implementation of Buklathon Reading Center and Mrs. Luningning P. Capayas as the Focal Person and implementer of Bukalthon Reading Center Community base. It was aired in TV Patrol Bicol in the afternoon of November 27, 2019 and Marhay na Aga Kapamilya in November 28, 2019 in the morning. It was also aired in Magandang Gabi Bayan hosted by Noli de Castro.