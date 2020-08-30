DPWH unveils Sorsogon Coastal Road

SORSOGON CITY -- A newfrom Rompeolas up to Barangay Balogo is now open, providing road travellers a pleasant view of Sorsogon’s beautiful coastline.Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark A. Villar said that the four-lanewith a total length of 5.52 kilometer may be considered among the grandest “Build, Build, Build” projects in Bicol Region undertaken by DPWH Regional Office 5 and Sorsogon First District Engineering Office.In his report to Secretary Villar, Senior Undersecretary for Luzon Operations Rafael C. Yabut said that other than decongesting the heavy traffic in the main thoroughfare of Sorsogon City, this road was built to provide protection to the surrounding areas from storm surge especially that Bicol Region is among the most frequent path of typhoons entering the Philippine area of responsibility.The completed coastal road with rock causeway and three (3) bridges with a total length of 110.70 lineal meter begins at junction Daang Maharlika traversing several barangays of Sirangan, Sampaloc, Balogo and will eventually connect to barangays Pangpang, Tugos, Cambulaga, and Talisay in Sorsogon City.This road project is a realization of infrastructure development plans of Sorsogon Governor and former Senator Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero and Sorsogon City Mayor Maria Ester E. Hamor who spearheaded the recent opening of the coastal road also attended by Undersecretary Yabut.Governor Escudero described the Sorsogon Coastal Road as one of the best in the country as he expressed his gratitude to Secretary Villar and the Department for supporting the development of Sorsogon Province by constructing roads that will improve exchange of goods between barangays and towns. (DPWH)