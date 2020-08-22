Shop for your kids and babies with SM's Call-to-Deliver









With this, you can shop for essential wear from SM Kids and SM Babies through your mobile and a personal shopper is happy to assist you.



There are everyday tees with cute graphic prints from SM Kids for playtime and online socialization while greeting grandma and grandpa. Our comfy

pajamas are so adorable you will love to wear it all-day-long.! !



From SM Babies there are delightful onesies, froguits, and bodysuits with unicorn, lion, and dog prints that are so cute and comfortable so playtime will be fun time.



How to Order?



1. Call #143SM (#14376)



2. Send in your contact details and orders to our branch representative



3. Wait for order con0rmation, payment, and delivery details from a branch representative



4. Learn more from



Shop for your SM Kids & SM Babies essentials by visiting The SM Store or availing of its Call to Deliver Service. With this, you can shop for essential wear from SM Kids and SM Babies through your mobile and a personal shopper is happy to assist you.There are everyday tees with cute graphic prints from SM Kids for playtime and online socialization while greeting grandma and grandpa. Our comfypajamas are so adorable you will love to wear it all-day-long.! !From SM Babies there are delightful onesies, froguits, and bodysuits with unicorn, lion, and dog prints that are so cute and comfortable so playtime will be fun time.How to Order?1. Call #143SM (#14376)2. Send in your contact details and orders to our branch representative3. Wait for order con0rmation, payment, and delivery details from a branch representative4. Learn more from bit.ly/143SM Shop for your SM Kids & SM Babies essentials by visiting The SM Store or availing of its Call to Deliver Service.









The little ones grow up so fast, and as they outgrow clothes as they stay home, Moms can relax as you can now have these delivered to your home with theservice.