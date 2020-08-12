SEC launches webinar series on doing business, investor protection
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is boosting its advocacy to improve ease of doing business, develop an inclusive capital market and champion investors in the Philippines with a webinar series.
The Commission will launch the webinar series, SECuring the Philippine Capital Market and Business Sector, at 1:00PM on Wednesday, August 12, with a live stream on its Facebook page at facebook.com/PhilippineSEC.
SEC Chairperson Emilio B. Aquino, along with Commissioners Ephyro Luis B Amatong, Javey Paul D. Francisco and Kelvin Lester K. Lee, will open the webinar series, which forms part of the SEC Communication, Advocacy and Network Initiative.
Commissioners Francisco and Lee themselves will discuss the mandate and functions of the SEC and the salient provisions of Republic Act No. 11232, or the Revised Corporation Code of the Philippines during the first part of SECuring the Philippine Capital Market and Business Sector.
The SEC is the national government regulatory agency supervising the country’s corporate sector, securities and investment instruments market, capital market participants and investing public.
The Commission implements the Revised Corporation Code, which governs the creation and operation of corporations in the country.
The Revised Corporation Code, which took effect only last February 23, 2019 and replaced the almost four-decade-old Batas Pambansa Blg. 68, introduces fresh and progressive provisions aimed at improving the ease of doing business, promoting good corporate governance and affording more protection to investors, among others.
The SEC is inviting all interested parties to register for the launch of SECuring the Phlippine Capital Market and Business Sector by accomplishing an online form at https://forms.gle/xp99MgKLyjTNSjY19. Verified participants will receive e-certificates after the webinar.