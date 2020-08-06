Gov. Escudero imposes weeklong lockdown in Prieto Diaz, Sorsogon

File photo: Chiz Escudero Facebook page





SORSOGON CITY (Bicol Standard) -- The town of Prieto Diaz, Sorsogon will be subjected to a weeklong lockdown starting tomorrow, August 7, after it recorded seven cases of COVID-19.





Under Executive Order No. 52-2020 signed by Governor Chiz Escudero, the temporary lockdown will help prevent the spread of the virus, especially after 75 people were recorded as close contacts of the seven patients.





Said temporary lockdown, which will facilitate contact tracing, is extendible upon the recommendation of the Municipal Health Officer.





"As such, nobody is allowed to leave or enter the territorial jurisdiction of Prieto Diaz except for essential travel. The LGU of said municipality shall provide a mechanism and regulations of the lockdown in order to provide for necessities during the lockdown and also disseminate needed information to residents," the Order reads.