Fisherfolk from Daet receive new boat engines from PLDT





These initiatives and more are part of PLDT’s continuing community assistance efforts for residents in the far-flung community of Daet, where the company's cable landing station is located.



The boat engine donations were from PLDT’s Balik-Baterya funds from the PBSP-Motolite Balik-Baterya Program. Launched in 2006, the program involves the collection of used lead-acid batteries (ULAB) for proper recycling and production of new automotive and industrial batteries. These are also used to support various corporate social responsibility projects.

MANILA – Over 150 fishermen from Barangay Bagasbas in Daet, Camarines Norte received newly upgraded boat engines from PLDT, in a bid to aid the residents' fishing activities for their livelihood.In partnership with the Philippine Business for Social Progress, PLDT turned over boat engines that are more superior in quality, as recommended by the beneficiaries themselves. The Super Kaiao KA 192F model will allow them to sail and navigate towards the deep parts of the sea where big fishes are more likely to be found, which will lead to increased income to support their families, especially during this difficult time.“We are committed to equip our fisherfolks in far-flung communities through our boat engine donations. We hope that this will enable them to utilize livelihood opportunities amid the pandemic,” said PLDT Public Affairs Head Ramon Isberto.PLDT also donated two sets of personal computers each at Barangay Bagasbas and the Municipality of Mercedes, Camarines Norte. Its wireless subsidiary Smart turned over a School-in-a-Bag, a portable digital classroom that uses mobile technology, while the PLDT-Smart Foundation donated Sack-of-Joy or school supplies kits to Bagasbas Elementary School in Daet and San Roque National High School in Mercedes.Last year, PLDT also turned over a rescue boat to the municipality of Daet to aid the community in case of calamities, and established a Service and Sales Center to accommodate the connectivity and customer needs of the residents. The PLDT and Smart business offices are collocated in Daet.