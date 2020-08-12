Philippines is 4th healthiest market, according to study







Other takeaways of the survey:



*Happier People are Healthier. 91% of the respondents believe that smiling and laughing have a lot of health benefits. Yet only 66% smile enough due to stress. By

generation, Gen Z smiles more and are happier than the more mature groups

including Gen Y, Gen X, and Boomers. And Gen Z tends to consider themselves as

healthy.



*Family and Health are by Far the Most Important Aspects of Life. When it

comes to ranking the importance of life aspects, Family (87%) and Health (84%) top the list, with Wealth and Love (33% and 32%) in the third and fourth with a wide

gap.



Malina Ngai, Group COO of the A.S. Watson Group and CEO of A.S. Watson Asia and Europe believes that “if the survey was being conducted two months later in

February this year, I am sure this result will even be more pronounced with people

putting family and health at the very top priority in life.”



*Credible Information Matters. As fake news and information flood the internet and social media, consumers nowadays tend to seek health information from credible sources. The research revealed 61% still commonly see a doctor when feeling unwell and 43% go in store to get OTC medication. Yet only 15% of respondents turn to pharmacists for advice.



The A.S. Watson Group believes that more and more people will seek for the help of

pharmacists as they are reliable, professional, and easily accessible. Watsons Philippines has a strong network of 1,436 pharmacists nationwide. More than just dispensing medicines, the pharmacists are patient advocates ensuring that the right medication is

given through review, implementation of prescription, and detection of therapeutic

incompatibilities.



*How to Stay Healthy. To lead a healthier lifestyle, over 80% of the respondents

believe that enough sleep, a healthy diet, and regular exercise can keep them healthy. But 40% of them fail to do so. More and more people (60%) are interested in taking vitamins and dietary supplements to improve their health.



At the A.S. Watson Group, 1 billion shoppers bought health products last year and sales for the health category increased 11% year on year. The insight from the Group shows that there are more and more people are investing in their health and well-

being with vitamins and supplements booming globally at a 12% growth year on year.



In the Philippines, Watson’s health business is growing at 18% year-to-date, with vitamins experiencing a phenomenal 132% growth versus last year. Clearly, more Filipinos take a proactive approach in ensuring they stay healthy and protected especially in this time of global health crisis. With this, Watsons expanded its product range for vitamins and health essential related products to further meet the people’s needs.



Let’s all stay healthy and happy. Watsons Call & Deliver ensures safe and convenient access to medicines and personal care essentials. The expanding Watsons hubs where customers may contact have dedicated riders allowing the customers to stay safe at home. For details of the Watsons Call & Deliver hubs,check out https://www.watsons/com.ph/call-and-delivery-list-of-stores.

