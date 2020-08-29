Parroquia de Nuestra Señora de Candelaria in Cam Norte nears declaration as tourist destination, pilgrimage site

Parroquia de Nuestra Señora de Candelaria in Paracale, Camarines Norte

DAET, Camarines Norte (Bicol Standard) -- The bill declaring Parroquia de Nuestra Señora de Candelaria in Paracale, Camarines Norte a tourist destination and pilgrimage site has been approved at the committee level at the House of Representatives.





This was announced earlier this week by Camarines Norte 1st District Rep. Josie Tallado, the author of House Bill 2672.





Tallado said she wants the church, which was built as early as 1611, recognized for its rich history as one of the first churches in the country and the oldest Catholic church in the province.





"Kung ito ay tuluyang maisabatas, ang simbahan ng Our Lady of Candelaria ay opisyal na kikilalanin ng Department of Tourism na isang pilgrimage site at tourism destination at paglalaanan ng pondo para mas lalong maimprove ang mga imprastruktura na malapit dito at maisulong ang livelihood ng ating mga kababayan mula sa libo libong parokyanong bumibisita dito taon taon. Malaki ang magiging pakinabang dito ng ating mga kababayan sa Paracale at maging ang ating probinsya," she said in a statement.





She further announced that the Committee on Tourism showed unanimous support for the bill, in addition to the support of the Department of Tourism.





She explained: "Pag mas naimprove natin ang mga kalsada at imprastruktura dito at magkaroon ng modernong tourism center ay mas makikilala ang ating bayan ng Paracale hindi lamang sa mga minang ginto kundi pati narin sa ating matanda at makasaysayang simbahan at kultura na tunay na maipagmamalaki ng Unang Distrito at ng buong probinsya."