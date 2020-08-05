Naga College Foundation temporarily closes campus for disinfection









NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- Naga College Foundation President Mario C. Villanueva has temporarily closed the campus for thorough disinfection, after one of the teachers tested positive for COVID-19.In a statement issued Wednesday, Villanueva said the faculty member visited the High School building once last week.He also revealed that they are currently working closely with the authorized government agencies to facilitate systematic contact tracing.“We will open the campus once everyone’s safety is assured,” Villanueva said.“We would like to thank Mayor Nelson Legacion, the City's Incident Management Team and the City Health Office for their swift action to assist us,” the same statement reads.Villanueva also urged students to use the Online Enrollment system at www.ncf.edu.ph/register or contact their deans/principal for assistance.Per the Official Statement from the Office of the City Mayor, said teacher, a 24-year-old female from San Antonio, Bombon, Camarines Sur is currently residing at San Mateo St., Peñafrancia, Naga City.The patient has no travel history outside of Naga City and showed symptoms on July 29.She is admitted at City College of Naga Treatement Facility.