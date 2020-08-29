Naga City records 74 unsolved theft, robberty cases since March







"Nagugutom po ang ating mga kababayan," Catan explained. "Related po ito sa pandemic."



Catan said the locals need to be provided with job opportunities, which will help deter these crimes against property.



There should also be intensified efforts to prevent the growth of syndicates involved in theft and robbery.



Meantime, other crimes such as murder, rape, and physical injuries are "almost zero," according to Catan.



The OIC City Director further bared that their operations against illegal drugs and illegal gambling continue.



"We are patrolling the streets 24/7. We have designated personnel in every barangay," he assured the public.



Catan appealed to Nagueños to cooperate with the anti-criminality operations and remain vigilant amid the health emergency.



"We urge everyone to report to us immediately any information about suspicious activities. Our hotline and social media accounts are always open," he added.

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) — The number of cases of theft and robbery in this city has spiked since the start of the community quarantine, OIC City Director PCol. Marlon Catan told the members of the media.Based on its records, the office has at least 74 unsolved theft and robbery cases since the community quarantine was imposed in March up to the third week of August, Catan said.