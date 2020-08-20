Quake-affected families in Masbate to receive aid from DSWD

"The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) is likewise exploring a faster way of transporting the goods thru DPWH trucks as practice of the One Bicol Team in times of disaster response.



Provision of Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) which is Php10,000 for casualty under its burial assistance, and medical assistance, whether for hospital bill or purchase of medicines, for those who were injured during the quake will start today at the Masbate Provincial Operations Office (POO).



Release of cash assistance of Php3,000 will also start today to families validated with partially damaged houses, and Php5,000 for the totally damaged ones," it added.

The number of affected families as well as the number of partially and totally damaged houses are yet to be determined.



At least 14 totally damaged houses and one casualty have been recorded, the report said.

In a news release sent to Bicol Standard, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office 5 said it is currently preparing the release of family food packs, which it will transport to the residents with the help of the Philippine Navy."The office is also preparing to send at least ten tents and ten rolls of laminated sacks for the town of Cataingan," the report said.According to the initial report, three local government units were affected, including Pio V Corpus, Palanas, and Cataingan.