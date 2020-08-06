Legazpi IATF issues health guidelines for gov’t, private offices
LEGAZPI CITY – The Legazpi City Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Wednesday issued guidelines and protocols for employees of government and private offices here to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in workplaces.
“All employees who have symptoms like flu are required to report to their respective Human Resource Management Office through text message or phone call and they should automatically refer to the health officer of the company or agency for health assessment," said Mayor Noel Rosal, who is also the city's Task Force Covid-19 chairperson, in an interview on Thursday.
He said employees who have been exposed to confirmed Covid-19 cases should immediately contact their health officer to facilitate contact tracing.
An advisory issued by the task force also said employees should submit to reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test seven days after exposure and shall observe the 14-day home quarantine. Then, they must submit a medical certificate to their offices before they can report back to work.
The advisory added that public and private offices with daily public transactions are required to disinfect their office premises at least two to three times a week.
Any party or other mass gathering is not allowed in government or private offices to prevent the entry or spread of coronavirus, but ”if cannot be dispensed with, should be done virtually as much as possible,” Rosal said.
The mayor reminded all the employees to always observe the health and safety protocols issued by health authorities, such as wearing face mask and face shield and frequent hand washing and disinfecting with alcohol. (PNA)
“All employees who have symptoms like flu are required to report to their respective Human Resource Management Office through text message or phone call and they should automatically refer to the health officer of the company or agency for health assessment," said Mayor Noel Rosal, who is also the city's Task Force Covid-19 chairperson, in an interview on Thursday.
He said employees who have been exposed to confirmed Covid-19 cases should immediately contact their health officer to facilitate contact tracing.
An advisory issued by the task force also said employees should submit to reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test seven days after exposure and shall observe the 14-day home quarantine. Then, they must submit a medical certificate to their offices before they can report back to work.
The advisory added that public and private offices with daily public transactions are required to disinfect their office premises at least two to three times a week.
Any party or other mass gathering is not allowed in government or private offices to prevent the entry or spread of coronavirus, but ”if cannot be dispensed with, should be done virtually as much as possible,” Rosal said.
The mayor reminded all the employees to always observe the health and safety protocols issued by health authorities, such as wearing face mask and face shield and frequent hand washing and disinfecting with alcohol. (PNA)