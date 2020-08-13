Legazpi City, DPWH to jointly build quarantine building





LEGAZPI CITY – The city government and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Bicol have signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) for the construction of a patient care center to accommodate more coronavirus disease (Covid 19) patients.City Engineer Clemente Ibo, in an interview with the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Wednesday, said the agreement was finalized after the city saw the necessity for isolation facilities to prepare for a possible surge in Covid-19 cases.“This quarantine building is actually a pilot project in Bicol,” he said.The Ibalong Center for Recreation (ICR) building, according to Ibo, has been refurbished as a quarantine facility and now housing locally stranded individuals (LSI) undergoing isolation.“Presently, we have 44 individual room facilities inside the ICR. But we are also constructing another additional isolation rooms to increase the number in preparation for the LSIs coming from Metro Manila and other parts of the country entering Legazpi City,” he said.Mayor Noel Rosal, in a separate interview, urged all the 70 barangay chairpersons in the city to remind their constituents to strictly observe the government’s prescribed health and safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.“The original curfew time here in Legazpi City was 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. But it we adjusted to 8 p.m. until 4 a.m. in order to shorten roaming of people in all public places as one way of reducing the spread of coronavirus in the community,” he said.Rosal also directed the Legazpi City Philippine National Police and the Public Safety Office to strictly monitor the people in the city’s central business district and remind them to always follow the health and safety protocols.The mayor also said the Legazpi Pension House located in Barangay Arimbay is being refurbished into a quarantine facility for asymptomatic and mild Covid-19 patients.“Starting today (Tuesday)…new home of our asymptomatic and mild (Covid-19) positive patients in Legazpi City---the former Legazpi Pension House. Thanks to John Glen and family…and to the men and women of the Legazpi City local task force Covid. Kayo ang mga tunay na bayani. At sa mga pasyente natin (You are the real heroes. And to our patients), let’s take care of them…biktima lang naman sila They are only victims). God have mercy on us,” Rosal also said in his Facebook page.Seven new Covid-19 cases were recorded in this city on Tuesday. (PNA)