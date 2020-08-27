3 jail escapees in Tabaco City recaptured

LEGAZPI CITY – Police and jail guards have recaptured on Wednesday night three of the six inmates who bolted the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) custodial facility in Tabaco City at around 4 p.m. of the same day, a police report said.Escapees Eric Barrameda of Bacacay; and Alfonso Ceneta and Benjamin Reyes Jr., both of Tabaco City; were recovered in a manhunt by combined elements of the police and BJMP personnel, said Lt. Col. Norlando Mesa, city police chief.As of this writing, BJMP tracker units are still on pursuit of the other escapees Kevin Braga of Tiwi town, Glen Balmedina of Bacacay, and Rodney Cagud of Tabaco City.Initial report of the BJMP said the six inmates managed to escape by jumping over the fence of the detention facility.The fugitives are accused of various crimes ranging from homicide, murder, rape, and child abuse. (By Ramon Monsalve, Jr./PNA)