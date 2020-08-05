New emission testing centers to open in Bicol

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- New private motor vehicle inspection centers (PMVICs) in Bicol are slated to open this August, according to the Land Transportation Office.





These are located in:





Pili, Camarines Sur

Pamplona, Camarines Sur

Daet, Camarines Norte

Sorsogon City





PMVICs are privately-owned facilities that check a vehicle’s compliance with emission standards and tests for the roadworthiness of a vehicle prior to registration.





The LTO, in its ocular inspections, checked these sites for their compliance with various requirements, including connectivity to the LTO Information Technology system.