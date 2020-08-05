New emission testing centers to open in Bicol
NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- New private motor vehicle inspection centers (PMVICs) in Bicol are slated to open this August, according to the Land Transportation Office.
These are located in:
Pili, Camarines Sur
Pamplona, Camarines Sur
Daet, Camarines Norte
Sorsogon City
PMVICs are privately-owned facilities that check a vehicle’s compliance with emission standards and tests for the roadworthiness of a vehicle prior to registration.
The LTO, in its ocular inspections, checked these sites for their compliance with various requirements, including connectivity to the LTO Information Technology system.