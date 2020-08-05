Latest

Home / Government / LTO / News / New emission testing centers to open in Bicol

New emission testing centers to open in Bicol

Wednesday, August 05, 2020 , ,

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- New private motor vehicle inspection centers (PMVICs) in Bicol are slated to open this August, according to the Land Transportation Office.

These are located in: 

Pili, Camarines Sur
Pamplona, Camarines Sur
Daet, Camarines Norte
Sorsogon City

PMVICs are privately-owned facilities that check a vehicle’s compliance with emission standards and tests for the roadworthiness of a vehicle prior to registration.

The LTO, in its ocular inspections, checked these sites for their compliance with various requirements, including connectivity to the LTO Information Technology system.

This story was published on Bicol Standard. Bicol Standard is the leading source of Bicol news and information, with a massive readership and unparalleled reliability. It the widest-circulating Bicol newspaper in the Bicol region and has the most read media website.