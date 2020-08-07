Bicol schools commence Learning Continuity Plan dry run





This was followed by the simulation of the Radio-Based Instruction held last July 30, 2020 which was conducted by selected teacher-broadcasters from Don Lazaro Madara Memorial School and Aroroy East Central School in Masbate, Goa Central School and San Isidro National High School in Camarines Sur.





The simulation activity was also streamed live through the social media pages of DepEd Philippines, DepEd Bicol and DepEd Tayo to demonstrate how the different modalities of learning for School Year 2020-2021 will proceed.



Meanwhile, the trial run for the modular instruction will be conducted on the first week of August and the same will be posted online via official social media pages of the Regional Office.



DepEd Bicol Regional Director Gilbert Sadsad said that the initial result of the dry run was very inspiring. He said that the participating schools, especially the teachers were able to demonstrate properly the different modalities despite the limited time of preparation and the challenges brought by the COVID19 pandemic.



Pursuant to DepEd Memorandum bo. 7, s. 2020, the agency will adopt the Basic Education Learning Continuity Plan as an alternative delivery mode amid the continuing health crisis brought by the COVID19 pandemic.





The LCP is consisted of the following learning modalities: distance learning via modular/ printed instruction, online learning, radio and tv based learning and blended learning which is a combination of any of the three modalities. Based from the survey conducted by DepEd Region V, majority of the parents and learners prefer the use of printed modules as a learning modality this year.



Meanwhile, the Regional Office-initiated dry run will be on August 17-19 with some pre-selected schools to showcase the different modalities and utilizing the modules produced by the Regional Office.



DepEd Bicol’s LCP is expressed by its banner SMILE LCP which prioritizes the safety and security of its learners while delivering its mandate in providing quality, accessible, relevant, liberating basic education for all.



DepEd Bicol commits with an LCP that ensures SMILE, which is an acronym for Security and Safety, Modalities of Learning, In-Service Training, Learning Resources and Engagement of Stakeholders for all Bicolano learners.