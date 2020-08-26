OPINION | A call to change for all



by Jennis I. Nidea

It has been five months and six days from when Luzon-wide Enhanced Community Quarantine was declared. After my lunch with my wife we went to our room to have siyesta. However, while lying on our bed watching TV for news updates on what is happening in our country and in the world, suddenly I felt the urge of writing, my own reflection on what has happened in more than 5 months while in home quarantined amid Pandemic Covid Crisis.During the more than five months of “staycation” at home or home imprisonment, our daily routine in the morning after our breakfast my wife Marilyn is keeping herself busy on her urban container gardening in our backyard and harvest some vegetables she sowed two weeks before Luzon wide ECQ.URBAN CONTAINER GARDENINGGood for us because during the lockdown we went out of our house only to buy our maintenance medicine (I am a post-stroke patient and my wife is a dual citizen (Senior citizen) and therefore we’re both belong to vulnerable sector. Though, going outside or going to Naga City (we are living in Canaman) is not really a problem since I am a holder of IATF ID (power sector) being an incumbent Director (NEA representative to the Board of Cam. Sur II Electric Cooperative (CASURECO 2) but I did not took opportunity of said exemption and I opted to just stay at home, as much as possible for our safety. For the next 5 months we just relied on our urban garden for our daily supply of vegetables (petchay, patola, sitao, ampalaya, kangkong, upo, eggplant, patola, etc. Thanks to the Department of Agriculture who provided us assorted vegetable seeds.LIVING IN VIRTUALREALITYFor the past 5 months, I realized that we are living in a virtual reality – virtual mass celebration, a celebration of masses on TV and on line, virtual presser (Government (IATF) holding a regular press conference on radio, tv and on line to give updates on the government’s efforts to defeat the war vs covid 19). All these happenings led me to believe that God gave us all these modern technologies to prepare us for this pandemic. God, after all did not, do not and (will) never abandon us, His own children.EARTH’S SELF-HEALINGThis led me to ask myself a question: “Does this Pandemic crisis is just a process to self-heal the earth which suffered so much abuses from us, the earth’s inhabitants? Remember that human abuses of the earth (air, land & water pollution) resulted to climate change “Climate change refers to man-made (anthropogenic) climate change that is believed to be causing an increase in global temperatures driven by emissions of gases such as carbon dioxide and methane, known as gases”. thus gave us strong typhoon, La Nina, El Nino, etc. And there’s no sign at all that people are trying to atone for the sins they’ve committed to our mother earth. So earth has its own way of self-healing process. Or is this a nature’s wrath in order for all people to change?Nonetheless, this pandemic stops the people’s daily/usual activities, minimize the use of transportation, machineries worldwide which resulted to sudden and huge decrease of carbon dioxide emission Carbon dioxide (CO2) is an odorless and non-poisonous gas formed by combustion of carbon and in the respiration of living organisms and is considered a greenhouse gas. Emissions means the release of greenhouse gases and/or their precursors into the atmosphere over a specified area and period of time. Carbon dioxide emissions or CO2 emissions are emissions stemming from the burning of fossil fuels and the manufacture of cement; they include carbon dioxide produced during consumption of solid, liquid, and gas fuels as well as gas flaring. Then suddenly, our problem of water and air pollution is a thing of the past.POSITIVE LESSONIf there is one positive lesson or good thing we got from this crisis is the earth’s self-healing process and hopefully for us - the people - realized the mistakes we’ve done in the pastIn short, today’s crisis is actually a call for everyone to change for the better, to get rid of the materialism/greediness in us. Let us therefore, spread love and respect for one another, love and respect for our environment AND TO BECOME RESPONSIBLE INHABITANTS ON EARTH TO AVOID NATURE’S WRATH!NATURE’S WRATHYes! I call this crisis as nature’s wrath. All of us are suffering as we face this nature’s wrath. Just imagine, the crisis sent us to prison. Yes, we are prisoners in our own homes (home quarantine) and we cannot do our usual daily routine. On second thought, this crisis I would say, is a blessing in disguise as the people realized the kind of political leaders whom they voted in exchange for money. Thus, the sufferings that we are in now became much more heavier because of our political leaders we elected. While we are avoiding Covid 19, these politicians are all contaminated with a disease called “Kupit 19” Majority of them are just thinking of how to make money using his position in government. (In Naga City and Cam. Sur we call them “Paandar-Isip”). This crisis is a wake up call for the people not to engage in VOTE-SELLING during election time. Again, this crisis is a call for the people to change.____