Bicolano alternative learning teacher among Global Teacher Prize finalists

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- Caramoan, Camarines Sur teacherhas been recognized as one of the Top 50 Finalists for the Global Teacher Prize 2020.He is the only Filipino to have made said list.A mobile teacher in the Alternative Learning System of the Department of Education, Alvarez teaches underprivileged and marginalized students in remote areas."As well as basic education, Windel teaches health and sanitation, financial literacy, tree planting and environmental care. He has helped over 100 remote students pass Accreditation Tests for elementary and secondary education, and has also brought a number of key educational resources to the communities he serves, such as libraries and testing centres," the award-giving body states."His achievements have been recognized with the 2018 Civil Service Commission Outstanding Government Worker award and the 2018 National Alternative Learning System Teacher Achievement award," the same description reads.The Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize is a $1 million award to be given to an exceptional teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession.The winning candidate will be a teacher who has achieved exceptional results in student learning and won the respect of the community through activities beyond the classroom. He/she will have provided a role model to other teachers through charity, community work or other cultural achievements. The winner will also have encouraged other teachers to join the profession and contributed to discussions and debates about how to raise teaching standards. He/she will also have opened up access to quality education for children of all backgrounds, and prepared young people to be ‘global citizens’, comfortable with peers from different ethnic and religious backgrounds.Meantime, Alvarez posted on Facebook: "It is really an honor and privilege to represent my country and raise our Philippine flag around the world in this trying times. Thank you to my DepEd Family and its Top Officials, my friends, ALS colleagues, hope paddlers, my learners, other benefactors, and to my family including those I may have failed to mention for always being there to support my programs, projects and activities."