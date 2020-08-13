DSWD Bicol eyes completion of cash subsidy distribution by end of August

LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard) -- The Department of Social Welfare and Development Field Office V is targeting the completion of the distribution of the emergency cash subsidy by the end of August 2020.

In a report sent to Bicol Standard, the field office said it started its distribution of the second tranche of the emergency cash subsidy to its Pantawid beneficiaries with cash cards last June 10.





For the non-cash card holders of Pantawid, the distribution thru onsite payment by the Pantawid staff was conducted last July 03 with a total of 4,267 target beneficiaries served, the office added.



On the other hand, 105 LGUs submitted a list of its waitlisted/additional families.



Of these, 32,815 waitlisted beneficiaries were paid through direct payout by the Special Disbursing Officers (SDOs) of the Department with the assistance of the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) , and the Local Government Units (LGUs).





Among the provinces in Bicol, Albay is the only one to receive two months of emergency cash subsidy, as it was the only province included in the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) areas cited per memorandum of the Executive Secretary dated May 2, 2020.





After the deduplication process, an initial number of 120,122 beneficiaries represented the first batch of cleanlist for payroll.





As of August 10, 2020 a total of 118,918 beneficiaries are served by the financial service providers, the Rural Bank of Guinobatan and Legazpi Savings Bank.





Meanwhile, the Agency Operation Center’s (AOC) Grievances team is continuously addressing the issues and concerns sent via text hotline, social media, e-mails, calls, and others disclosed by walk-in clients.



The office also clarified that appeals for reinclusion are still being accommodated through the Grievance Hotlines, Grievance Desks, and with the help of barangay officials.