Dengue cases down by 72% in Bicol: DOH













There were 12 deaths, with a case fatality ratio of 1%, reported for the said period this year as compared to 48 deaths in the same period last year, the DOH added.

The province of Camarines Sur recorded the highest number of dengue cases in the region with 612 cases and 3 deaths.



This is followed by Sorsogon with 241 cases and 3 deaths, Camarines Norte with 153 cases and 2 deaths, Albay with 112 cases and 4 deaths, Masbate with 110 cases, and Catanduanes with 39 cases.



The DOH-CHD Bicol urges all Bicolanos to follow the 4S, which means Search and Destroy, Self-Protection Measures, Seek Early Consultation, and Say Yes to fogging to prevent the number of cases from escalating.





"Search and Destroy means identifying and removing all possible mosquito breeding sites in the surroundings. These are empty cans, jars, bottles, tires or any items that store water. However, items such as water drums and pails for home use must be covered, water in vases should be replaced every once a week, walls scrubbed thoroughly and gutters cleared of leaves and, debris, properly disposed. Self-Protection Measures include wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts. Further, correctly applying mosquito repellents may prove to be effective.

It is important that when one experiences a sudden onset of fever, accompanied with skin rashes, nausea or vomiting, joint and muscle pain, and with mild bleeding, and other symptoms associated with dengue, seek medical consultation immediately. Avoid self-medication."

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, DOH Bicol reminded the public that there are other illnesses and diseases that people may be at risk of contracting.

LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard) -- The Bicol region saw a a 72 percent decrease in dengue cases from January to August 1, 2020, as compared to the same period last year, the Department of Health – Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) Bicol’s Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU) announced.