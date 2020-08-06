Archdiocese of Caceres suspends 'Pagsungko ni Ina' in all parishes

Pagsungko ni Ina file photo from Metropolitan Cathedral; circular from Archdiocese of Caceres Facebook page

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- The Archdiocese of Caceres has suspended all Pagsungko ni Ina activities within the archdiocese to safeguard and protect the faithful from the spread of COVID-19.





This after two priests tested positive for the virus, and one was infected during the Pagsungko around a parish, according to Circular No. 0020, Series of 2020.





Archbishop Rolando Tria Tirona wrote: "We take it upon ourselves the responsibility to be agents and servants of health safety among our presbyterium and our respective communities."





The Circular was released on July 27, 2020 and was posted earlier today.