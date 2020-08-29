Albay punong barangay arrested for obstruction of justice

LIGAO CITY (Bicol Standard) -- The punong barangay of Molosbolos, Libon, Albay was arrested by the Albay police Monday night at Centro Poblacion Barangay Zone 3 for violating the law against Obstruction of Apprehension and Prosecution of Criminal Offenders (Presidential Decree No. 1829).





The suspect, Arturo Madronero, 55 years old, had a warrant of arrest dated July 7, 2020, according to a report of the Albay Provincial Police Office.





Madronero allegedly harbored members of the Concepcion Criminal Group during a police operation last June 8.





The gang is involved in various crimes in the Bicol region.





PCol. Primitivo C. Bayongan, Jr., Provincial Director of the Albay Provincial Police Office said the police will continue to endeavor to arrest the other members of the Concepcion Criminal Group.





This, Bayongan said, will "once and for all put an end to their extortion and violent activities that have long hampered some of the economic growth in the province of Albay and nearby towns in Camarines Sur."





At present, Madronero is detained at the town police custodial facility.