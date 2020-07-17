Department of Tourism Bicol launches new website





To visit the website, go to https://bicoltourism.ph/

Currently, the website has information about the famous tourist spots Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Masbate, and Sorsogon to properly guide tourists on their travels.Tourists can also contact DOT V should they need assistance through the website.According to the developers, there are a lot of developments planned for the website which aim to promote DOT V accredited local businesses and invite investors to the region.The COVID-19 pandemic has gravely affected tourism in the region but as the region gradually opens, DOT V hopes to be able to reach tourists through the website by regularly publishing articles about traveling in the Bicol Region and entice tourists to visit once the pandemic is over.