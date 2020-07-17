Department of Tourism Bicol launches new website
The Department of Tourism Region V recently launched their official website in an effort to further promote the tourism industry of the Bicol region to local and international tourists.
The website makes it easier for tourists to access information about the Bicol region online.
Currently, the website has information about the famous tourist spots Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Masbate, and Sorsogon to properly guide tourists on their travels.
Tourists can also contact DOT V should they need assistance through the website.
According to the developers, there are a lot of developments planned for the website which aim to promote DOT V accredited local businesses and invite investors to the region.
The COVID-19 pandemic has gravely affected tourism in the region but as the region gradually opens, DOT V hopes to be able to reach tourists through the website by regularly publishing articles about traveling in the Bicol Region and entice tourists to visit once the pandemic is over.
To visit the website, go to https://bicoltourism.ph/