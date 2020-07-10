SM Cares, Safeguard promote proper handwashing for #SafeHandsAtSM

We usually wash our hands fast – but did you know that there are proper steps of handwashing?





SM Cares and Safeguard team up for the #SafeHandsAtSM campaign to educate and encourage people to practice the five steps of proper handwashing – especially in this time of pandemic.





“As part of our safe malling commitment, handwashing is our first line of defense against illnesses, and is also crucial during a global health crisis. We very excited to partner with Procter & Gamble’s Safeguard, the leading brand in health and personal care, to raise awareness on the importance of this matter,” said SM Supermalls President Mr. Steven Tan.





To ensure that all areas of your hands are properly washed, simply follow these steps: (1) wash palms; (2) back of hand; (3) in between fingers; (4) fingernails; (5) and thumbs, and keep scrubbing for at least 20 seconds. Afterward, rinse and dry your hands thoroughly, since good handwashing is our most effective shield and protection from all kinds of viruses.





“Safeguard, being 54 years in the country, has become much of a household name. From our beige bar soap from long ago to our hand sanitizers and liquid hand soap now, we have always committed ourselves to serve the needs of the Filipino people, just like SM has. And in the same way, I believe that both have been ingrained so much in Filipino culture that it is only natural to do this partnership,” said Procter & Gamble Vice President for Skin & Personal Care Ms. Shweta Sharma.





As part of the #SafeHandsAtSM campaign, Safeguard has made its liquid hand soap available in restrooms of all SM malls across the country to help the community fight the spread disease-causing germs. Information materials on the five steps of handwashing are also deployed in restrooms and high-traffic areas in SM to remind customers while in the mall.





With this, Safeguard and #SMDaresYOU to take on the #SafeHandsAtSM Challenge on TikTok from June 23 to 30. Just take a full body video of you properly washing your hands and dancing to your favorite tunes, tag your squad and use the official hashtag #SafeHandsAtSM, and be one of the 10 lucky winners who’ll get exciting giveaways!





This partnership with Safeguard forms part of SM’s programs to ensure Safe Malling as all SM malls continue to carry out strict safety and sanitation measures to assure the community that the malls are safe, clean, and compliant with health and sanitation protocols over and above government regulations.





Through simple efforts like washing your hands, not only are you protecting yourself, but those around you. To know more about #SafeHandsAtSM, visit www.smsupermalls.com and https://www.safeguard.ph, or visit their social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Tiktok.