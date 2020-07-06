PHLPost warns public of online scam





The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) reminded the public to be cautious in disclosing personal information online especially those messages confirming of an alleged shipment of parcels using the name of the postal service.According to PHLPost, the online scam is sent through messages via a fictitious website www.parceltrackandtracing.com confirming of an alleged shipment of electronic gadget (Apple iPhone 11) which is ready for delivery using the name of “PHLPost” in the messages.PHLPost noted that they have received multiple inquiries and complaints involving these online messages received from the said website.It states that an alleged shipment of the said item shall be ready for delivery by PHLPost upon confirming of shipping details on the web link provided and directing them to pay PhpP19.00 as shipping fee.The postal service urges the public to disregard the said website informing the receiver that he/she has pending parcel containing a mobile device sponsored or coming from PHLPost.PHLPost disclosed that the messages and notifications did not come from any of their office and that certain packages that were allegedly sent do not exist.PHLPost clarified that none of their branches and partners nationwide have current online promos.