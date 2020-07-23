Naga City Vet pushes for house-to-house dog vaccination

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- In an effort to prevent rabies from adding to the current list of health problems on which the city needs to monitor, City Veterinary Officer Dr. Junius Elad said he continues to push for house-to-house dog vaccination under the local government unit's Rabies Control and Eradication Program.





From January to June, the office has vaccinated 4,925 dogs in Naga City.





"We are really trying our best since we believe that the higher the percentage of vaccinated dogs, the higher the protection is for the community," he explained.





The dog vaccination program on top of other related projects and activities such as dog registration, dog impoundment, and free castration of dogs and cats.





The office is also keeping stray dogs, who may be rabies carriers, off the city streets.





“I think we have three cases of rabies last year – in Panicuason, Carolina and Sta. Cruz. If I recall it right, we have one fatality from rabies in the upland area according to Dr. Butch Borja. This year we have 2 canine rabies cases- at Villa Karangahan and Bagumbayan Norte. The bites did not result to death since the dogs were vaccinated. So let me remind our community that rabies is 100% preventable but 100% non treatable,” Elad added.





Meanwhile, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, their dog-catching initiative has been temporarily suspended.





In relation to the pandemic, their team is avoiding COVID-19 hotspots and lockdown areas in the city and practicing the necessary health ans safety precautions.





He added that he enjoins all pet and animal owners to be responsible by ensuring that their pets are vaccinated, groomed, and kept away from the roads. (With reports from LSMacatangay/BRivera-PIAV/Camarines Sur)