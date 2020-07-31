Lotto to start in 3 Bicol provinces this August
LEGAZPI CITY— Lotto gaming will start in three Bicol provinces on Aug. 4, a member of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) board said on Friday.
Sandra Cam, PCSO board of director, said the board has given the green light to start Lotto gaming operations in the provinces of Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Sorsogon.
Cam said Lotto in Albay province and the Small Town Lottery (STL) games were put on hold after no winning bidder was declared while operational procedures have yet to be resolved with the provincial government and 18 local government units.
“Masbate province had not been allowed to operate STL while in Catanduanes the PCSO operations are still setting up gaming health protocols particularly enforcing the physical distancing guidelines, we will open (in) Catanduanes as soon as the guidelines are established,” Cam said in an interview.
She added that the “first to start would be the Lotto and if the operation would go smoothly next in line would be the STL and other gaming draws."
She said the board decided to open anew its gaming draws after it suffered huge economic losses during the five months Covid-19 lockdown. “The re-opening of our gaming operation would help in recovering our revenue losses and to sustain the humanitarian assistance program,” she said. (by Mar Serrano, PNA)