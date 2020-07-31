Lotto to start in 3 Bicol provinces this August





LEGAZPI CITY— Lotto gaming will start in three Bicol provinces on Aug. 4, a member of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) board said on Friday.





Sandra Cam, PCSO board of director, said the board has given the green light to start Lotto gaming operations in the provinces of Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Sorsogon.



