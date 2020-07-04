DOH to use new format for Covid-19 case reporting





MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) is adopting a new format in reporting coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the country, an official said on Saturday.



In a Laging Handa briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the DOH is planning to drop the categorization of fresh cases from "late" or those positive results belatedly submitted and were validated only recently.



"Mayroon na po kaming binuo na bagong means of reporting kung saan hindi na po natin papakita ang late at fresh cases. Ang ipapakita na lang po natin ay yung additional na mga kaso na pumapasok (We have developed a new means of reporting wherein we will no longer show the late and fresh cases. We will just provide the additional cases that are coming in)," Vergeire said.



She said the DOH would be providing a graph to show the number of infections that came in within the past three days based on the onset of illness.



With the modified format, Vergeire said the DOH hopes to provide a comprehensive picture of the reported cases, as well as avoid confusion among the public.



"Ilalabas natin itong new way of reporting or case bulletin sa susunod na linggo (We will release this new case bulletin next week)," she said.



Vergeire further noted that several clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine have been ongoing in different countries.



"Tayo naman po ay gustong makasali. In fact, nakapagbigay na tayo ng letter of intent to join the WHO (World Health Organization) Solidarity Trial for the vaccine. Ito po ay pino-proseso (We want to join [the clinical trials]. In fact, we have already sent a letter of intent to join the WHO Solidarity Trial for the vaccine. This is being processed)," she said.



The DOH is also in talks with four manufacturing firms abroad and has signified Manila's interest to participate in their future clinical trials, she said. (By Joyce Ann L. Rocamora, PNA)