DAR Bicol discusses exam arrangements for 77 promotional positions, 116 new vacancies

















The conference is part of the broader effort by the Department to identify particular approaches appropriate in these times of pandemic and new normal.



Regional Director Arnel S. Dizon said DAR Bicol will adopt best practices and hire testing professionals to assure secure the integrity and reliability of examination procedures and results.



Meanwhile, Asst. Regional Director for Administration Rodrigo O. Realubit said "the regional management will arrange test questions to measure and reveal the applicant’s competence level."



He also said that the conference served as the starting point for further discussion on matters concerning the promotions of DAR personnel and filling-up of vacancies to prevent any gaps or irregularities during the entire process.

LEGAZPI CITY—regional officials, personnel officers, and planning officers from the seven provincial offices here convened recently in a day-long conference to discuss test administration arrangements for the upcoming paper and pencil examination for the interested applicants in 77 promotional positions and 116 newin theregionwide.