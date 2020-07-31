Create your sanitation station with SM Home

1.Stay Safe and keep your sanitizing essentials organized with this multi-function mobile trolley.





2.Make any space clean and cool with Dyson Pure CoolTM Tower Purifying Fan which detects harmful pollutants in the air and an advanced filtration that captures 99.95% of Particle Pollution and an Air MultiplierTM Technology for whole-room purification.





3.Cool yourself with Dyson Pure Cool Me Personal Purifier with its Core Flow technology, which directs a focused stream of airflow precisely where you need it.





4.Take sanitation into the next level with Landlite UV-C Portable Sterilizer Lamp, which kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses and disinfects your home.





5.Sanitize your gadgets, wallet, money, keys, doorknobs and toys with this lightweight Landlite Pocket UVC Sterilizer.





6.Lessen the risk of cross-contamination with this Infiniti Automatic Touchless Soap Dispenser.





7.Thoroughly wash your hand with your favorite foaming hand soap with this Infiniti Touchless Foaming Soap Dispenser.





8.Have a waste bin ready for your used mask and gloves.





9.Do not forget to have a foot bath before you enter your home with this non-slip sanitizing mat.





