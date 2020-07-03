Gov. Migz orders stricter border controls, checkpoints

PILI, Camarines Sur (Bicol Standard) – Gov. Miguel Luis "Migz" R. Villafuerte has ordered strict border control and checkpoints in this province following the abrupt increase in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In Executive Order No. 9, Series of 2020, Villafuerte said the number confirmed cases in the province and the City of Naga has reached 27, as of July 2, 2020.

Nine of these are from Camarines Sur, while 18 are from Naga City.

Due to this development, he ordered the maintenance of checkpoints at the borders in Del Gallego and Bato, which shall be manned by the Philippine National Police (PNP), with the assistance of Provincial Government frontliners, to ensure that protocols on quarantine are strictly observed.

Leisure or tourism travel shall not be allowed or permitted, per the same Order.

Further, all persons who are allowed to enter the provincial border and/or returning residents shall have their name, destination, and contact number registered.

They will be given a temporary entry permit, which shall be surrendered to the LGU that has jurisdiction over the place of residence or destination.



The LGU concerned shall be notified of the persons/ residents who will return or stay in the area of their jurisdiction, the same Order reads.

All persons passing through the province shall be given a pass-through permit upon entry at the provincial border and upon registration of the vehicle’s plate number.

Said permit shall be surrendered at the provincial border upon leaving or exit of the province.

In the event that the permit is unsurrendered after 12 hours of entry, it shall be presumed that the vehicle registered or used has not exited the province, and thus, the vehicle’s plate number shall be reported to the LTO for proper disposition.

Section 2 of the Order, which is on the Mandatory Showing of Health or Medical Certificate, reads: all persons shall be required to show a health or medical certificate showing that they are negative for COVID-19 through RT-PCR test. Said test needs to be conducted within three days from the date of arrival in the province.

The same order also specifies those who are permitted entry in the provincial borders without the required health or medical certificate.

All returning residents of the Province of Camarines Sur shall strictly undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine in a designated quarantine facility of the province, city, or municipality, except upon showing of a medical/health certificate showing that they have been found negative for COVID-19 through RT-PCR test. Said test needs to be conducted within three days from the date of arrival in the province.

Any person who will be found to have presented a fake or falsified medical/health certificate shall be prosecuted, the order adds.