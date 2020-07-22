Call & Deliver with The Body Shop

The Body Shop brings beauty and wellness to your home with its new Call & Deliver service. As you stay safe and take care of yourself and your loved ones, take a moment and treat yourself to an exciting self-care routine your skin and senses will thank you for with our new products:













• Revitalize your bath time with fruity new bath blends and fizzing animal bath bombs. Sit back, soak up, and relax with new bubbling Bath Blends enriched with superfruits and veggies rich in antioxidants and minerals that will leave your skin feeling hydrated, nourished and comforted. Or make a splash with seriously fruity and fragrant animal Bath Bombs that transform every tub into an uplifting immersive escape.





• Cool your skin with a quick spritz of The Body Shop’s new Vitamin E Gel Mist. With raspberry extract, it’s light and refreshing and can be used wherever, whenever, for that instant ‘ahhh’ feeling and 48- hour hydration.





• Get the perfect sun-kissed look with less time in the sunshine with The Body Shop’s new sensorial bronzing range looks. Enriched with Community Fair Trade Coconut from Samoa and 100% vegan, it looks exactly how the sunshine feels.





• Treat yourself to a calming bedtime routine with The Body Shop’s new French Lavender Pillow Mist infused with lavender essential oil from beautiful Provence. Simply spritz on your pillow, close your eyes, breath in . . . and sweet dreams.









The Body Shop’s self-care essentials are available in The Body Shop stores, Call & Deliver, Lazada, Shopee and ShopSM. Join The Body Shop’s Viber Community to know more about Call & Deliver and other promos. The Body Shop now accepts SM Advantage Card for points earning and redemption, SM and Sodexo premium pass in all The Body Shop stores nationwide.