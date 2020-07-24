Bicol has 9 new RTC judges
NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)--Nine new Regional Trial Court (RTC) judges in Bicol were appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte, the Supreme Court announced on Thursday.
These include:
Agaton S. Fajardo, Naga City
Blancaflor V. Joven Salgado, Tabaco City
Damidel L. Awayan Losito, Legazpi City
Jose Demosthenes M. Salgado, Ligao City
Jose Pocholo R. del Rosario, Daraga, Albay
Ma. Luz B. Torres Clasio, Pili, Camarines Sur
Rene M. Dela Cruz, Daet, Camarines Norte
Rima B. Orbon Ortega, Iriga City
Zach L. Zaragoza Ziga, Sorsogon City
Their appointments were transmitted to Chief Justice Diosdado M. Peralta by Executive Secretary Salvador C. Medialdea last July 14.