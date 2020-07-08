SM Foundation, Inc. donates medical equipment to Bicol Medical Center



SM continues its commitment to support the country’s battle against COVID 19, as it donates medical equipment to hospitals nationwide to help frontliners identify and manage severe cases of Corona virus disease. SM continues its commitment to support the country’s battle against COVID 19, as it donates medical equipment to hospitals nationwide to help frontliners identify and manage severe cases of Corona virus disease.







SMFI delivered the much awaited medical equipment to BMC and was graciously received by Medical Center Chief Francisco Sales III together with his team on July 2 Thursday.



Previously, SMFI has provided BMC with surgical gloves, PPEs, alcohols, N95 masks and goggles to aid frontliners in beating the crisis.



In its recent issued statement, SMFI reiterated its commitment stating “ We are one with our brave frontliners in our fight against the invisible enemy. Our efforts are geared toward protecting them through our donations of safety gears, and further complementing it with these much needed equipment."



Through collaborations, SM has donated over PHP400 Million of essential medical supplies and equipments and reached out to marginalized sectors most affected economically.



SM also donated PHP100 Million through Project Ugnayan of the private sector and Caritas of the Catholic Church to urban poor families impacted by the lockdown.

Through SM Foundation Inc. (SMFI) the corporate social responsibility arm of the SM Group of Companies and in coordination with the DOH, the Bicol Medical Center in Naga City became one of the first recipients of the ICU-grade ventilator and is among the 120 hospitals SM is donating.