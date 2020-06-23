DepEd studies provision of Internet allowance for teachers

MANILA – The Department of Education () is looking into providing public schoolfor the upcoming school year under the new normal.This, after a teachers’ group urged the DepEd to give nearly one million public school teachers each a monthly allowance of PHP1,500 for Internet connection, which it said is "vital for DepEd’s work-from-home arrangements and distance learning."In a virtual press briefing on Tuesday, DepEd Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan said the department recognizes the teachers' “communication-based expenses" as they teach their students, reach out to parents, report to their immediate supervisors, and engage in further training online."Kinikilala natin na iyan ay malaking gastusin ngayon (We understand that it is a big expense) in the delivery modalities in distance, remote, or blended learning (which) we're going to implement come August 24," Malaluan said. "Tinitingnan ng mabuti 'yan ng DepEd (The DepEd is considering that) in reviewing the allocation for budget and if there are portions where we can give support, we'll do that."On May 11, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said teachers could use their chalk allowance to pay for Internet connection fees.Besides the chalk allowance, Briones said schools could make use of their maintenance and other operating expenses budget to help teachers adjust to the new normal in schools. (PNA)