Naga, Legazpi, Masbate airports allowed to operate commercial flights

Naga Airport, Legazpi Airport, and Masbate Airport are among the 23 airports across the country allowed to operate commercial flights as of 14 June 2020, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said.





The same announcement, however, indicates that some airports, while allowing commercial flights, are subject to different documentary and passenger LGU restrictions.





CAAP is responsible for implementing policies on civil aviation to assure safe, economic and efficient air travel.





In a related post, Gov. Al Francis Bichara of Albay posted the schedule of flights in Legazpi City:





SCHEDULE OF FLIGHTS IN LEGAZPI CITY





CEBU PACIFIC

(Effective June 16, 2020)

▪︎5J 325 MLA-LGP 1025H/1140H TThSaSu

▪︎5J 326 LGP-MLA 1215H/1335H TThSaSu





PHILIPPINE AIRLINES

(Effective June 17-30, 2020) MSFSu

▪︎PR/2P2923 (MNL-LGP) ETD 1000H ETA 2200H

▪︎PR/2p 2924 (LGP-MNL) ETD 1140H ETA 1240 H





(Effective June 15 -30, 2020)

▪︎PR2927 (CEB-LGP) ETD CEBU 1650h ETA LGP 1800H

▪︎PR2928 (LGP-CEB) ETD LGP 1820H ETA CEBU 1930H