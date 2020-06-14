Donating ICT equipment to public schools? Here are DepEd's recommendations





With new norms in place in Philippine education, many are considering donating laptops, desktop PCs, tablets, smartphones, and/or Internet services to public school students and/or teachers.





The Office of Undersecretary for Administration through the Information and Communications Technology recommends minimum specifications for these devices to facilitate the conduct of distance education during the COVID-19 pandemic and other possible emergencies in the future.





The Office said these specifications will be appropriate to the digital content and software application that will be installed by the DepEd.





Minimum specifications for ICT devices





















Meantime, DepEd said there is no need to purchase Microsoft Office as DepEd already has a special volume licensing arrangement that allows said software to be installed in all devices used in public schools.





Upon request, DepEd can arrange an “Email of Eligibility” for donors from Microsoft that can be provided to device manufacturers to build fresh devices with discounted Windows 10 Operating System.





Moreover, donors or benefactors are encouraged to indicate whether the provision of ICT gadgets are given by way of donation or by commodatum.





In the case of donations, it is recommended that such be made through a Deed of Donation, in favor of the Schools Division Office (SDO) or the schools themselves (if these schools are implementing units), for purposes of proper recording and accountability.





In the case of commodatum, the same should be made, written agreement, in favor of the Schools Division Office (SDO) or the schools themselves (if these schools are implementing units), also for purposes of proper recording and accountability.





However, the benefactor, is not precluded to make donations directly in favor of the teachers and students, in which case, the DepEd is under no obligation to undertake monitoring and control of inventory or render final accounting of the items.





Upon request, DepEd may also provide copies of terms of reference and bidding documents that have been used in previous successful procurement of ICT equipment for ready reference of the donor.





