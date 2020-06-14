DepEd teachers to get P3,500 cash allowance

Latest

MANILA (Bicol Standard) -- The Department of Education (DepEd) is set to release cash allowance amounting to P3,500 per classroom teacher this June.

In DepEd Order No. 10, series of 2020, the department said the allowance, formerly called the chalk allowance, is intended to augment the expenses incurred or spent by teachers in the actual performance of their teaching responsibilities.

The cash allowance shall be used for the purchase of teaching supplies and materials.

It shall be granted to all permanent and provisional teachers, including Alternative Learning System (ALS) Mobile Teachers and District ALS Coordinators in all public elementary, junior, and senior high schools, and community learning centers, who are in service in DepEd in the current school year and assigned with at least one teaching load, the order reads.
