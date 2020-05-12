Weather update: TD Ambo





SEVERE WEATHER BULLETIN #5FOR: TROPICAL DEPRESSION "#AmboPH"TROPICAL CYCLONE: ALERTISSUED AT 11:00 AM, 12 May 2020(Valid for broadcast until the next bulletin to be issued at 11 PM today or earlier)"AMBO" MAINTAINS ITS STRENGTH WHILE REMAINING ALMOST STATIONARY OVER THE PHILIPPINE SEA.• Within 24 hours, the trough of TD “Ambo” will bring scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rainshowers during thunderstorms over Mindanao. Residents in these areas are advised to take precautionary measures and continue monitoring for updates, especially the local rainfall or thunderstorm advisories and heavy rainfall warnings from PAGASA Regional Services Divisions (PRSD). Flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur in highly to very highly susceptible areas during heavy or prolonged rainfall.• Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas and Caraga. Fisherfolks and those with small seacrafts are advised not venture out on these areas.• Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) #1 may be raised over portions of Eastern Visayas today, in anticipation of potentially strong winds associated with the TD. Disruption of maritime activities may be experienced in areas where TCWS is in effect.• TD "Ambo" is forecast to intensify into a Tropical Storm within 24 hours.Location of eye/center At 10:00 AM today, the center of Tropical Depression "AMBO" was estimated based on all available data at 385 km East of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte (9.8°N, 129.0°E).Strength Maximum winds of up to 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 70 km/h.Movement Almost StationaryForecast Positions• 24 Hour (Tomorrow morning): 280 km East of Borongan City, Eastern Samar (11.8°N, 128.0°E)• 48 Hour (Thursday morning):145 km East of Juban, Sorsogon (12.6°N, 125.3°E)• 72 Hour (Friday morning): 25 km West Northwest of Alabat, Quezon (14.2°N, 121.8°E)• 96 Hour (Saturday morning):145 km West Northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte (18.6°N, 119.3°E)• 120 Hour (Sunday morning):185 km North Northwest of Basco, Batanes (21.9°N, 121.1°E)NO TROPICAL CYCLONE WIND SIGNALThe public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned are advised to take appropriate actions and watch for the next update to be incorporated in the 4 PM Public Weather Forecast and in the next Severe Weather Bulletin to be issued at 11 PM today or earlier.